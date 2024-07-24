Belen Rodriguez on Francesca Fagnani: “She is bad. She gets a lot of share and she speculates on the tragedies of others”

Belen Rodriguez prepares her return to TV after months of absence. The Argentine showgirl will in fact host Only Fun on the Nine And Love on the test on Real Time. In the meantime, Belen in a long interview with Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni he not only talked about his new work projects but also revealed why he refused the invitation to participate in Beasts from Francesca Fagnani.

“She is mean,” the journalist described her bluntly. “I refused the invitation. It is certainly an original and lively program that keeps you glued to the TV screen, but in the presenter’s place I would be nicer. Fagnani she should be more understanding with those she faces. Without this detail the program would not have had all this success. It gets a lot of share and she speculates on the tragedies of others”.

A question about love couldn’t be missed: “I’m romantic. I love my children but also my father, my brothers, the boyfriend of the moment… no, that a little less. Love has also torn me to pieces, but in the end I win. I’m afraid of no longer having a stable marriage. Of no longer having the same energy as before. Of growing old alone. Of losing my loved ones. These are fears that we all have and we don’t talk about them much. It would be better to do so. Instead, on social media we must always be perfect”.