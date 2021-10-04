Yesterday was Stefano De Martino’s birthday. Belen Rodriguez’s ex-husband has turned 32 and many greetings have arrived for him, even unexpected ones, such as those of Emma Marrone. On the part of the Argentine showgirl, however, there was absolute silence!

Yesterday Stefano De Martino has accomplished 32 years old. The former Amici dancer and today well-known TV presenter celebrated this special day in the company of Santiago, who joined his father for this anniversary to be lived together. The birthday by Stefano De Martino has aroused great attention on social media, where there have been many congratulations for him.

From show business colleagues, like Mara Venier, Gigi D’Alessio and Giulio Golia, up to those who worked side by side with Stefano De Martino, such as the former teacher of Amici Garrison Rochelle or the well-known author of Maria De Filippi’s programs Raffaella Mennoia, there were so many who did not miss an affectionate thought for De Martino.

Among all these, however, it was impossible not to notice the absence and the silence from Belen Rodriguez.

Belen: silence on De Martino

To drive the social media public crazy, he thought about it Emma Marrone, the singer with whom Stefano De Martino had an affair during the participation in the ninth edition of Amici. Between the two the love ended precisely because De Martino had lost his mind for Belen Rodriguez, exceptionally invited by Maria De Filippi to be part of the Amici dance troupe.

“Auguri Ste”, wrote Emma Marrone under the post in which Stefano De Martino holds the candles in the shape of 32, like his birthday. If Emma has put aside old grudges and exposed herself with good wishes publicly, Belen Rodriguez he preferred to keep silent.

After a backfire which seemed to be definitive, everything between her and De Martino has now stopped more than a year ago. The relationship between the two has always been studded with ups and downs and, perhaps also out of respect for her Antonino, Belen preferred not to congratulate Stefano!