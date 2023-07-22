Belén is the only representative of ‘Aquí no hay quien viva’ on our list of the best characters of the 21st century. She has prevailed over other totems such as Juan Cuesta, Marisa, Mauri or La Hierbas. It is evident that the choral cast of the series would deserve a joint award, but for something we have highlighted Belén. And it is that she captains to a certain extent the recovery of ‘Aquí no hay quien viva’ as an immortal series, she is the one who is chosen by the youngest as a mirror of a precarious life and with the wind in their face.

For a few years now, the great family of Desengaño 21 has once again occupied part of our networks and our lives. It is not that it did not succeed in its day, but the rediscovery has been impressive. Brutal success on Netflix, acceptance in very young generations, tarot decks, memes and inexhaustible clips of hundreds of hours of good television, and the best: extensive reports and even books where we can learn how the hell this miracle packaged as urban customs was possible. Those writers on the verge of a heart attack, who had to fill twice as many episodes per season overnight, twice as much footage per episode. And what did they fill them with? I dare say that it is a synthesis of the best of the Spanish character in all its diversity.

The coffee break, one of the moments most celebrated by the new fans.



But the scriptwriters unloaded all their fury on the character of Belén. A constant effort to survive by picking at all the possible jobs that were in Spain at that time, all of them horrendous. Accepting his class and situation, without being intimidated —not without complaining—, Belén goes on a legendary journey through a sad, precarious and seedy country, always knowing that he deserves better. A hero’s journey that never ends, but eternally begins again: Belén López Vázquez is the Sisyphus of the Spain of the real estate hit. In fact, taking advantage of the chemistry of the series, Malena Alterio would star in a film with Fernando Tejero on this subject in 2011, ‘Five square meters’.

That relationship with Emilio, which I would give for a sociology treatise or to summarize it in the repeated thousand times “Go to hell a little bit”, is another unavoidable point. Belén is aware of the incompetence of his lover, of being able to aspire to more and of the impossibility of a happy future together (the precariousness of both here is important). And at the same time, the explosive and unpredictable sexual encounters, the result of desperation and with the intention of never repeating themselves. A relationship, on the part of Belén, paradoxically adult. Highlight moment: the line of cars ordering thirty-seven Big Macs for a fake loveless wedding.

We see Belén fail in everything, but maintaining a certain dignity. She the impostor in all her jobs, never stopping trying, but never leaving with her tail between her legs. The implicit criticism of the ‘items’ that must be completed to be happy: “I don’t have a house, I don’t have a boyfriend, I don’t have anything”. And that is why her small victories impact us, for example when she manages to buy Concha’s apartment, what a feeling of triumph, what an unexpected gift for a character that she never wins. How deserved, what joy, how dignified, for once.