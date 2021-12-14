After the continuous revelations (and denials) about his love life, after the alleged farewell from Antonino Spinalbanese here comes the insults to Belen not only personal but also to his family. All because of a photo posted on his Instagram page

Being famous doesn’t just involve popularity, money, fans and all those typical benefits of those who manage to achieve success, often means facing a downside sometimes much more complex and difficult to manage.

Belen, for years now an icon of beauty and protagonist of our local gossip, for weeks he has been facing a probable difficult moment of his relationship with the hairdresser Antonino Spinalbese, a crisis that seems almost confirmed by the constant absence of her partner (or ex?) from any story or post (the diary of the showgirl’s life in practice).

Offenses against Belen’s family

TO get worse the situation also one bad misadventure lived by the ex-wife of Stefano De Martino, a misadventure that involved not only Belen but also the his family in a very recent post on Instagram.

Engaged on a photo shoot in the company I do Jeremias and Cecilia to promote his fashion line, some users of the social have seen fit of insult not only her, but also his family members, guilty of always being present and of “breaking the pa ** e”

For the moment Belen has preferred not to answer (with reason): the haters and the envious unfortunately they are everywhere, especially on social networks where many give free rein to their most hidden frustrations.

Wishing you that its private life can return to serenity, assuming there is currently a real one crisis with Antonino and not a skilled one marketing strategy to increase your popularity, we wish you a bright professional future.