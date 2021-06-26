Belen Rodriguez is “very pregnant” and this causes her not only feelings of happiness and impatience, but also a lot of sleep. It is the showgirl herself who “confesses”, as if to explain – also – why she is less and less present for her followers.

Belen Rodriguez she is on the verge of her pregnancy. In the last few days she is having moments of relaxation with a loving one Antonino Spinalbese and the rest of the people he loves.

Arriving at the 36th week, the Argentine showgirl shared the 3D photo of the little girl Luna Marie. One of the few “news” that the showgirl has decided to give to those who follow her, because her presence on social media is actually much less intense than before.

Belen, however, she had put her hands on and said she would be much less present on Instagram and so on, because she is eager to enjoy her second pregnancy in the purest and most “private” way possible.

In any case, Belen Rodriguez does not completely abandon social media, on the contrary. While her expectant life goes on at its best, she sometimes shares pills from her daily life. The fact is, she doesn’t always do it “actively”. In fact, from the latest photos published on Instagram stories, you can see that they were taken and then sent by someone.

Belen Rodriguez: “Here’s what I do all day”

In the stories of Belen, the pregnant showgirl is seen lying first on a sofa, then on an armchair. Here is revealed what “She does all day” and she herself confesses it to more than ten million followers.

Probably taken by the future father of Luna Marie, photos of Belen who sleeps “everywhere” make you almost feel the tiredness from which Belen Rodriguez is wrapped up.

Indeed, Belen and Antonino they await the birth of their first daughter together in mid-July. Now, with the summer and the heat (and with a baby bump), as beautiful as it is, the wait also seems to be very tiring for Belen Rodriguez.