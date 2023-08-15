The public was in shock! Belen Estevez She was one of the surprise guests at the season two finale of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The dancer arrived with one of her peculiar headbands, which had the theme of the cartoon ‘Masha and the Bear’, as the fans considered that it is her story with Javier Masías. At one point in the night, she went up to the jury’s podium and made a request to the culinary journalist, but not before dedicating the song ‘Mi bebito fiu fiu’ to him, but adapted to her own lyrics.

“Little chocolate volcano, blow me up like this. Melt me ​​with your gaze and give me a kiss here (pointing to the cheek) or here (pointing to the mouth)”, sang Estévez. After a few moments, Javier Masías accepted and was surprised by his response. It turns out that the journalist hugged the dancer and pulled her back to give her a “kiss”, which the camera did not capture.

How did Belén Estévez react to Javier Masías’ ‘kiss’?

At that moment, Belén Estévez was shocked because she thought that this moment would not happen. Likewise, both took it in the best way. Hours later, the dancer spoke on her social networks. “Finally it happened to me in the last program! (…) I’m going to miss you too much”, wrote.

He also referred to the headband he created inspired by ‘Masha and the Bear’. “I made this last headband with all my love for you and for all the audience that vibrated and was moved by our beautiful and genuine story. I deeply wish you to be very happy, little volcano”, expressed Belén in reference to Javier Masías.

Did Belén Estévez ‘ask’ Javier Masías for marriage?

Javier Masías and Belén Estévez demonstrated great chemistry in the Latina culinary program and fans long for a romance to be born between them, so for now they are playing with that idea on various tiktoks.

In one of the latest videos posted on his profile, the journalist tells how he ended up wearing Belén’s colorful headband. “He was taking a nap and this lady…put it on me while I was asleep,” he said.

The ex-participant of “El gran show” did not hesitate to answer her and told her that she is a “lady, for now”, to then make a request. “Are you going to ask me to marry you” ?, she said. “I do not accept no for an answer,” answered Masías.

‘The great chef: famous’ in what reason to Belén Estévez after her elimination?

The Latina reality show aroused Belén Estévez’s desire to learn to cook, which is why the dancer made the decision to enroll in gastronomy classes to acquire new knowledge and improve her technique.

The new life of Belén Estévez. Photo: Instagram

Through his social networks he commented on the details and in which institution he is. “Definitely @elgrancheffamosos.tv changes lives! Here I am, starting the career of “Hotel Gastronomy” at @institutoidatec, to my 41 years because IT IS NEVER TOO LATE to change the course of your life, and here I am, chasing a new dream, facing a new challenge, with discipline, respect, dedication, determination, effort, perseverance and what cannot be missing… a lot of LOVE in everything I do”, he wrote.