The second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” began stronger than ever. Despite the complications that participants may have, Belen Estevez It is one of those that has shown the greatest perseverance and has even taken time to receive some classes in a market. However, in a recent edition of the program, she expressed her concern, since the jury Giacomo Bocchio called her attention for not properly preparing a dish.

Given this, the dancer said that at any moment the renowned chef will no longer have tolerance for her and even suspects that she does not like her at all. “I still can’t figure out if Giacomo isn’t going to speak to me at any time. It seems to me that he doesn’t like me and that I’m making him lose patience a lot. Today she yelled at me!”, he stated in front of cameras.

Does Giacomo Bocchio not like Belén Estévez?

Despite her efforts, the Argentine dancer failed to improve on the cymbals during the competition, generating the impatience of the jury Giacomo Boccio.

