The visit of María Patiño and Belén Esteban was one of those that generated the most expectations in ‘The Revolt’ since the heir of ‘The Resistance’ will land in Spanish Televisionto. This Wednesday, December 18, the collaborator of ‘It’s not like we were Shhh‘has returned to the program David Broncanor to the surprise of the public, although not as an interviewee. Esteban reappeared in the format with the mission of advising Broncano and Lalachus for the broadcast of the Chimes 2025. It is worth remembering that the ‘princess of the public’ presented New Year’s Eve 2009 on Telecinco together with Jorge Javier Vázquez.

«I am delighted, because David I’ve known him for a long time, coming here is always a pleasure, seeing the people here… And today to meet Lalto. In fact, he made it clear to the comedian that “today I have not come for you, I have come for Lalachus».

However, Esteban acknowledged having made a mistake. “I wore the same suit as…” he dropped. “When did you come the other time?” Broncano wanted to know. “No… It’s the same thing I wore in ‘El Hormiguero,” she confessed, somewhat upset. It was true, as the graphical tests demonstrated. But the woman from Madrid tried to fix it by pointing out that it was not completely the same. «Today, my hair is parted to the side. And the eyes, I wear false eyelashes.

The bet between Belén Fuin and ‘La Revuelta’

Forgiven the ‘lapse’, Belen Esteban He focused on advising Broncano and Lalachus about the experience of presenting the farewell of the year. “For me it was a unique experience.” More because her daughter accompanied her behind the camera. «Do you know what the girl did to me? She was very small and she left me stranded and went to see Anne Igartiburu. They were all in our building. But then he went down with his mother,” he recalled.









After giving them a series of recommendations, such as wearing a lot of brill-brilli, the guest sealed a deal. «If you win the audience, you have a whole program for me here doing what I want to do. If you are the most watched of all the networks, you have to put up with me the entire program doing what I want to do.

Otherwise, he promised to do “whatever you want.”