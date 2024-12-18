Belén Esteban has gone to The Revolt to talk about the Chimes with Broncano and LalaChus. The television station, which in 2009 welcomed the New Year with Jorge Javier Vázquez on Telecinco, has given them a series of tips and recommendations to those who this year will be responsible for it in La 1.

“I have brought a friend who has presented the Chimes and she is going to make you here stiff as a garlic. Let Belén Esteban come in”, was the presentation that LalaChus has made of the ‘Princess of the town’. “I’m very sorry David, but today I didn’t come for you, I came for Lalachus.“, was the first thing Paracuellos said as soon as she entered the set.

After a brief previous chat in which Belén Esteban joked about going to The Revolt with the same suit he wore for his interview at The Anthillthe collaborator of Not even if we were He recalled his experience presenting the Chimes: “It was one of the best moments of my life. “I cried a lot.”

“You are going to be on the best balcony, you can look out to see the dress that Pedroche is wearing,” the Madrid native explained, who then gave a series of guidelines to Broncano when choosing the look for the big night: “A black suit, with brilli-brilli and the Atleti shield on the lapel“.

LalaChus asked her if she was wearing an amulet, to which Belén Esteban responded affirmatively. “Jorge and I don’t have parents, so we take a photo of each one and we put them on the table,” he explained.

Finally, the television station has confirmed that she you will see the Chimes on La 1 and he has made a bet with Broncano, Lalachus about the audience: “If you win, you let me come to the program one day to do whatever I want. And if you lose, I’ll come to cook.”