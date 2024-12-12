One of the best known faces of Not even if we wereBelén Esteban, spoke about the rumors that fly over the television world of the possible jump of the Fabricantes Studio program to La 1 very soon.

Its bosses, Óscar Cornejo and Adrián Madrid, responsible for Manufacturers denied that there were conversations with RTVEbut they assumed that next week, when Sergio Calderón takes office as director of Spanish Television, “they will knock at the door.”

Esteban is clear that he wants change, in addition to measuring himself against the two top competitors of the afternoons. “I would love to compete with Sonsoles Ónega and Ana Rosa Quintana. I say it sincerely and with all the love,” said Belén Esteban.

“The viewer takes his remote control and puts on the channel he wants to put on. Well, sometimes he will put on our program,” said the collaborator, who does not close doors and stated that as much as she wants to go to RTVE, she would like to go to Telemadrid, to Canal Castilla-La Mancha or any other. “I would even like to make documentaries in La 2which I have no idea.”

Would you win And now Sonsoles oa AfternoonAR a possible Not even if we were in La 1? “Sonsoles and Ana Rosa are very good, But I’m not going to jump into the pool about winning either… but it would be great, I hope,” Esteban explained.