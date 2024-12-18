One of the biggest fears of celebrities is that their children will be in the media. However, many of them, upon reaching the age of majority, decide to follow in the footsteps of their parents. Proof of this is the case of Alejandra Rubiowho a large part of his professional commitments are linked to the small screen or the mainstream press. Others choose to take advantage of their last name to become ‘influencers’ like Ana Matamoros or his sister Laura Matamoros. On the other hand, although they are few, there are also those who decide not to be in the media spotlight as Andrea Janeirothe firstborn of Belen Esteban.

The young woman has always advocated not participating in the entertainment programs that San Blas frequents. Of course, he supports his mother in each of her work commitments despite the fact that her present and future go in other directions. Proof of this is the times he would have declined to participate in programs. The collaborator of ‘Ni que fuerámos shhh’ has confessed that her daughter was offered a succulent amount of money to participate in ‘Survivors’. «I have sold my life, but the only one who is not on television is her. Everyone else’s daughters are all there. She had it very clear. She wants to be herself (…) For a young girl, being called ‘Survivors’ and offered 30,000 or 40,000 euros a week is very tempting,” she said on the ‘Nude Project’ podcast.

Regarding the young woman’s decision to not want to enter the world of the heart and reality shows, “I have to respect it. “My daughter has lived it since she was little and she is out of this world, she wants to go out there and not let people know her.” Such is the discretion with which he wants to live Andrea Janeiro his life that was not part of the photographic report that was published in the magazine ‘Hello!’ when Belen Esteban and Miguel Marcos They said ‘yes, I want’: «I went out with my mother, but neither my daughter nor my husband were in the exclusive. They told me that if they left they would pay me double, but they didn’t want to. And that fills me with pride.” And her husband follows the same path as the television daughter: “To my husband, who is a health technician assistant with an ambulance, whether they give him the same or whether he can sell his life… he could have done it. But I was clear, I know what they are like.

Exclusively

On this matter, of selling part of one’s private life through exclusives, Belen Esteban He does not hide: “I have sold a lot of my life.” Although he considers that he should have “spoken more”: “When I started, they called me from everywhere. I sold my life because I needed money and I had nothing. “I have no regrets.” She also wanted to be clear about the reason why people decide to tell, in exchange for financial compensation, some personal experience: “There are those who say that they do it so that people find out, but the reality is that you tell your life because they pay you.” And, as in everything, there have been better and worse times: “There was a time when I sold my life at a high price, and in the last few years, on Telecinco, which gave us little budget, very cheap.”