Belén Esteban has returned to the hospital to undergo surgery for a broken tibia and fibula as a result of a fall she had live last week while emulating a test of the program ‘Survivors’ on the set of ‘Sálvame’. The presenter has been transferred by ambulance, as on previous occasions and, if there is no setback, the intervention is scheduled for this Friday.

It is an operation in which the two bones of his leg will be stabilized and after which he will need several weeks (between six and eight) for his recovery. The accident has been a hard blow for the collaborator who has avoided speaking about it and that she has not made any kind of statement, not even on the program of which she is a regular face. When she goes to the doctor, she has always gone by ambulance and has covered her face with a sheet so that her image would not be captured by the cameras that were waiting for her at the door of her house.

Those who know about his state of health explain that, beyond the fracture, he is in a bad mood. So much so that in the first hours after the accident he did not even answer his closest friends. A message through her social networks to thank her for the interest and support received has been the only thing until this Thursday when she has again manifested herself on Instagram. This time it was to thank the protagonist of ‘Café con aroma de mujer’, Laura Londoño, for the message of support that she has sent him publicly, knowing that she is a great admirer of her work.