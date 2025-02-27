02/27/2025



Updated at 9:45 p.m.





Inevitably, the collaborators of ‘Nor that we were Shhh’ that comment every afternoon the current one that shakes the heart press are also involved in the same plots that revive episodes of their past. Various issues, such as the case of Anabel Pantoja They usually get out of their boxes to Belén Esteban For how involved he is in understanding of the matter and empathy towards her friend. Others also anger the collaborator for the information that he usually handles and that they end up splashing her too without waiting for him for trying to keep his private life out of what happens on the screen.

In the last hours, Esteban sat on the set of the Ten program with revealing information about the scandal that surrounds the marriage of Joaquín Sánchez After his messages with the adult model come to light Claudia Bavel who point to an alleged infidelity of the player to his wife. But while Belén Esteban announced that his sources assure him that the player would take three years of relationship with another girl as lovers, the users who wrote in the chat of the program in ‘streaming’ did not let the opportunity to ask Bethlehem for the infidelity that she herself lived in her love story with Miguel Marcos.

Years ago, that episode was a point and apart in his courtship they knew how to continue together until the happy moment they live. Despite having overcome it, the collaborator did not decide to remain silent after being forced to relive that event of her past and sincere about the decision she then made of the one who does not regret. «To those who are writing that my husband left with another woman, I will clarify it. First, we were boyfriends. The second, I forgave him because he felt like it. The third, the best thing I did was forgive him, ”the Paracuellos del Jarama settled the matter while recommending the audience not to comment if they did not really know the story.

On several occasions, it has been Bethlehem itself to explain what happened when at first he ended his love story that began in 2014 when a visit to the hospital made him find his husband and love of his life. A year after knowing each other, Esteban accepted to enter the house of the third edition of ‘Big Brother Vip’ without waiting for the time that the contest lasted and she separated from her partner, he had a slip with another woman. After winning the ‘reality’, Miguel himself confessed everything that had happened.









«I am not with Miguel but we have relationships. Unlike the rest he is worth it. What has happened has happened but he has given me everything. I have been the happiest woman in the world by her side and that in life nobody can take it to me. I know that he regrets a lot. I know that he loves me and I can not be right now. I love him and I adore him a lot but life has put this. If it has to be, it will be, if nothing. He has behaved like a man, both he and his family. Apart from what happened to me, I am happy. There is no relationship, I don’t know what will happen within six months, ”said television in an interview about the situation he was going through after learning about the news.

In the end, Esteban ended up understanding that he was in love with his partner and gave him a second chance not without distrusting until he forgot what happened. Now he does not hesitate to recognize that «he is the only one who knows how to get along. Miguel is the man who has shown me that he loves me and who loves me for being the Bethlehem Esteban on the street, not the television …. I’ve been in love and I am in love, I hope that when I am older I continue with him, my whole life », as he declared once in ‘Save me’.