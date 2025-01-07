Belén Esteban is back in The Revolt. The television station returns to David Broncano’s program after the bet on the audience that they made the days before the Chimes, presented on La 1 by the Jaén native and LalaChus.

In this challenge, the self-proclaimed ‘Patrona’ agreed with Broncano and Lala that if they won in number of viewers, she would go to a program to do what I wantedand if they didn’t win, he would also be present in a recording, but making one of his famous recipes.

Finally, the Chimes of The Revolt They were the most watched of the night, with a very tight difference compared to Antena 3, with Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote in command. For this reason, Paracuellos has been present in the first program of 2025 from the La 1 space and has made a surprising request: give next year’s Chimes with Broncano and LalaChus.

“The promise was to carry the program and you are carrying it. I want to go down now“, was Belén Esteban’s first intervention from the top of the theater. “I have won and what you told me has been fulfilled. I thank you for having me here today,” he continued.

After LalaChus’s intervention in which he spoke about the Chimes, Belén Esteban jumped on stage. The first thing he asked for was the song he shares in common with the comedian to dance with her.

“I have a sugar packet I’m so nervous“, acknowledged Belén Esteban, who wanted to congratulate Broncano and LalaChus for their audience data: “I give this hug to you, mainly in my name, and then in the name of these people and everyone who is at home. I love you.”

After a first conversation in which it came to light that LalaChus has invited Belén Esteban to her wedding, the ‘People’s Princess’ sat at Broncano’s table and began her interview, where There was no shortage of ‘Classic Questions’, although slightly modified.

During her speech, Belén Esteban wanted to thank Broncano and her entire team for giving visibility to Not even if we were having invited both her and María Patiño and Kiko Matamoros. “I want to thank you for giving us the opportunity to a small program like Not even if we were […] and I would like one day for LalaChus to come to my program“, he said while leaving the proposal on the table.

To conclude her visit, Belén Esteban has shown her support for the comedian in reference to the criticism received about her physique in recent weeks, emphasizing that “enough” of the insults, and has made one last request: “Next year I would love to give the Chimes with David Broncano and LalaChus”.