This Wednesday, Belén Esteban He has lived a particularly difficult day after saying goodbye to his daughterAndrea Janeiro, at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, where he was taking a flight back to Los Angeles, his city of residence.

“Farewells are getting harder and harder, I’m tired of crying“, ‘La de Paracuellos’ has confessed in Not even if we werevisibly moved. Andrea, who lives away from the media spotlight, is her mother’s greatest “pride”, as she has commented.

“He is the person I love most in the world,” he said in the program, explaining how difficult it is for him to say goodbye. “My heart breaks when he leaves,” he added with a broken voice.

In the middle of his words, Esteban has launched a criticism that seems to be directed at Jesulín de UbriqueAndrea’s father, due to the lack of relationship he maintains with the young woman. “What a shame that there are people who don’t want to enjoy it,” he declared with regret.

Finally, he added with determination: “Nothing happens because he has a great family and we are not third class, we are first classand of very good quality. This is for them and for others.”