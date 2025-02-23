Belén Esteban and the singer Merche starred on Saturday, during the The artist’s concert at the Eslava Theatera very emotional moment and that has gone viral in the networks.

That of Paracuellos, who attended the show that the Cadiz gave in Madrid within her Deluxe Tour of his tour Open your mindhe did not hesitate a second and took the stage to interpret one of the most remembered songs of the singer.

This is you, whom the collaborator dedicated to a person very dear to her and who is no longer among us, her father. “I’m going to sing with her if I don’t cry, but I’m going to cry“Esteban announced all attendees.

“To our loved ones from heaven. Dad, goes for you. I love you, dad, “Bethlehem said in tears. Thus, very excited and sending a kiss to heaven, finally collapsed by singing the stanzas of the song Next to the singer. A moment that, by emotional, has caused a sensation in the networks, where many qualify as “History of Spain”.

Remember that the father of the television collaborator died in 2006 after years of fighting lung cancer. As she has recognized on several occasions, he was a fundamental pillar in her life and that of her mother, who lives in Benidorm.