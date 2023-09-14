Thursday, September 14, 2023, 12:14



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

If something characterizes Belén Cuesta, in addition to her professional successes, it is her great discretion about her private life. This same week she attended the premiere of her latest film, ‘El cuco’, where she curiously plays a pregnant woman and talked about her desire to be her mother. “There are times when I feel like being a mother and there are times when I don’t, it depends on her,” she said, playfully dressed in a large black and white sweater that completely concealed her budding belly.

That’s why the announcement of her pregnancy was a real surprise. She has done it with some photographs on her Instagram profile where the advanced state of pregnancy can be seen. “This new form has me with my pants unbuttoned and my heart strong with love like never before,” the Goya winner writes. For the rest, no further details are known, not even if this motherhood is carried out alone or with a partner, after a few months ago her breakup with actor Tamar Novas emerged after ten years of relationship, although neither of them arrived to confirm it.