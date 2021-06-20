Not long ago, the ex of Antonino Spinalbese intervened to talk about the ex and reveal the background on the call received from Belen. Chiara Maria Mannarino, this is the name of Antonino’s ex, has however received criticism for her intervention.

Belen Rodriguez is Antonino Spinalbese they found love, managing to detach themselves from their respective exes. The problem is always one: that I’m ex.

Therefore, that the bond with someone with whom you have been very close can easily end up in oblivion is unlikely. In fact, recently, Chiara Maria Mannarino (formerly of Antonino) gave an interview in which he talks about the relationship with the ex, the story of their engagement and the call received a year earlier from Belen Rodriguez.

The timing of Chiara Maria Mannarino had already been criticized. Now, the director of Novella 2000, Roberto Alessi, decided to spend a few words in response to the statements of Chiara Maria Mannarino. He did so in the Up & Down column, addressing his ex in a critical tone Antonino Spinalbese.

Criticism of Antonino Spinalbese’s ex: “It was not the time to talk”

Read also: Belén and Antonino Spinalbese have the same tattoo: “Chupito”

In a recent interview, Chiara Maria Mannarino spoke about her relationship with Antonino. The relationship was long and lasting but then it ended.

There Mannarino he therefore wanted to specify that it was she who left the current partner of Belen Rodriguez, future father of the long-awaited Luna Marie.

In the Up & Down column, the director of Novella 2000 as well as Roberto Alessi, classifies the behaviors of VIPs in the last week. Alessi comments on some behaviors deciding, like Julius Caesar, if they are thumbs up or.

In the last column, the ex of Antonino Spinalbese she ended up in the crosshairs for comments made during a recent interview.

What he did Chiara Maria Mannarino was to specify that she left, after a relationship that lasted for years, Antonino Spinalbese.

Then, Roberto Alessi moves a criticism against the ex of Antonino, suggesting that there are times when it is good to understand that keeping quiet is the best solution:

Since a little girl arrives, perhaps it was not the time to talk. But better late than never.

Indeed, Belen and Antonino are about to become parents of Luna Marie, which – apparently – will come into the world in a month.

You might be interested: Belen, in Rome together: intimate shots with Antonino