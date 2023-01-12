In these hours Belen has published a shot on social media that has really involved her fans. In fact, the woman posted a photo in which she was a child and where, according to someone, she would be really different from what she is today; many, on the other hand, have stressed how the showgirl looks like her children …

Belen Rodríguez is one of the most talked about characters in the Italian entertainment world but the showgirl also boasts a vast crowd of fans. The woman, who for some time now has returned with Stefano De Martino, is often involved in the new edition of the Big Brother VIP, which her ex and father of her daughter is attending Moon.

Belen has always kept away from the gossip concerning the Milanese hairdresser but she never misses an opportunity to talk about her second daughter, to whom she is very close. She and Santiago, in fact, they are his whole world and Belu tries to spend with them as long as possible.

Like all of us, Rodriguez also happens to browse old photos from the past and, in fact, it’s not uncommon for me to post snaps of mom or her family when she and her siblings were little ones; even in these hours, in fact, he shared with the public a nice pic… But which he did really a lot to discuss!

Belen Rodriguez: controversy over the shot

The last shot posted by Belen it is a photo in which the showgirl appears smiling which, however, dates back to several years ago. Forget the photos sensual or the shooting taken in the studio; for her latest post, the Argentinian model shared a piece of his childhood but, unfortunately, even in the face of tele gesture are not miss the controversy.

A little me…

wrote the woman, below her photo from child; immediate, however, were the comments of the haters who pointed out that the woman, to date, looks very different.

Saints! But if you shut your mouth, Luna!

he wrote instead Veronica Cozzani, mother of De Martino’s girlfriend. In fact, many have underlined her resemblance to little Santiago, the woman’s firstborn.