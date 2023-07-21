Belen cheated on Stefano De Martino? The decision of the host’s sister

Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez seem ever closer to farewell. This is confirmed by the gesture of the dancer’s sister and TV presenter, Adelaide De Martino, who removed the follow from her sister-in-law’s profile.

Neither of the two, married since 2012, has made the break official, but the rumors of a new liason for the showgirl are increasingly uncontrolled.

At the moment she is in Milan, where she would have taken refuge in a luxury hotel, while Stefano is on vacation, presumably with his son Santiago at Disneyland.