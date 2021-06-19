Belen Rodriguez is preparing for the arrival of Luna Marie, future little sister of Santiago. The showgirl is arranging and modernizing her home and Santiago’s room is truly a dream!

The Argentine showgirl became a mother for the first time in 2013. The joy of Belen Rodriguez it was huge when the little one came into the world Santiago.

Santiago he is the son of the showgirl and of Stefano De Martino, former historian of Belen Rodriguez. Ever since he was little, Mom Belen he showed the sharing of moments of affection and love with his son, so much so that he also received “criticism”.

As you know, gossips are never silent, especially when it comes to a character who very often gets talked about. The controversy arises over everything, in the case of Belen and Santiago the followers were in “disagreement” on the way in which Belen he showed love for his son.

In short, kisses intended as exaggerated and “vulgar”, when instead for the showgirl they were normal and sweet demonstrations of great love.

Now that Belen she is about to become a mother for the second time, she is perceived to be “in seventh heaven”. A little sister for her beloved Santiago, which will no longer be “alone”.

Belenmeanwhile, he seems to fix the house he shares with Antonino Spinalbese – who will be a father for the first time – and shows the 10 million followers on Instagram his abode.

The new Santiago room is every child’s dream

Super furniture that of the brand new room Santiago, for which the showgirl thanks Progetti Arredamenti. It looks like the bedroom of Santiago is truly decorated the way any child would dream.

Teddy bear, Star Wars, bunk bed, soft cushions… in a perfect environment for a child but also with a modern and refined style.

While you look forward to it Luna Marie (who should be born in mid-July) mom Belen absolutely does not neglect Santiago who is delighted with his new “dream bedroom”.