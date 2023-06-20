Belen away from Mediaset: everything there is to know according to Corona

Belen Rodriguez’s farewell to Mediaset would have been the result of a spontaneous choice. This is supported by Fabrizio Corona, ex of the showgirl who has recently left the management of “Le Iene” and “Tu si que vales”. Through his Telegram channel, Corona has revealed some details about the farewell, the reasons for which are not yet known.

“I tell you the whole truth about Belen and about the farewell to Mediaset”, Corona began. “First of all, Belen has never been kicked out of ‘Tu Si Que Vales’ as someone said. Ask the media. She decided of her own free will after nine years not to do that program anymore. But it is her choice. According to her, she was not kicked out of ‘Le Iene’ by Pier Silvio or Mediaset, but unfortunately another person was forced on ‘Le Iene’.

The revelation about the new presenter came a few hours later: according to Corona, Veronica Gentili, currently at the helm of “Controcorrente” on Rete4, will take Belen’s place.