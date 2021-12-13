Belen and Stefano De Martino together again? Indiscretions on Belen’s love life continue to run on social networks and websites: after the crisis and perhaps a break with Antonino Spinalbese, Rodriguez ready to get closer to the dancer?

Belen and his love life they have become a national topic for a very long time, so much so that they almost passed in second floor professional life of the Argentine showgirl, which has almost become an “object” dedicated exclusively to gossip.

It must be said that Rodriguez possesses a certain skill infeed consciously and sometimes unconsciously, the most disparate gossip about his life: not only sentimental, but also professional and private more generally (starting with her baby’s nappy up to her home furnishings).

After numerous love stories, Belen over the years had managed to find a certain one sentimental stability thanks to the relationship with Stefano De Martino, Amici dancer and TV presenter: the boy, father of Belen’s first child, he had become in the collective imagination the perfect man for the girl who, with her exuberance, was not always easy to manage.

Stefano, with his smile and his way of doing things, seemed to be managed to give an orderly sense to Belen’s love but, after a few years, theirs love story, it’s theirs marriage, I am finished.

Belen: goodbye to Spinalbese, backfire for De Martino?

After Stefano, Belen had found new loves, up to Antonio Spinalbese, the man with whom she had given birth to her second child Luna Marì: unfortunately, according to the well-informed and the rumors that have been chasing each other for weeks now, their relationship seems to have come to an end, bringing to the surface not only new gossip but even incredible flashbacks for Stefano De Martino.

Dedication with reference to Stefano?

To fuel this “chat”, a gift posted by Belen to Elisabetta Franchi for Christmas: the package was opened live by Franchi who, next to the clothing items of the new Belen collection, found a ticket with a phrase not by chance

“May the road rise to meet you, may the wind always be behind you, may the sun shine warm on your face, and may the rain fall lightly on the fields. And until we meet again, may God protect you in the palm of his hand. “

The phrase is an ancient one Irish blessing, the same as Stefano dedicated to Belen and who got tattooed on his thigh in Spanish, his ex-wife’s mother tongue. Whether it is a case or is it a first sign for a great return of a love never finished?