Belen on Domenica In talks about the struggle with depression and the relationship with her ‘almost ex-husband’ Stefano De Martino: “He left me alone, he didn’t help me, he cheated on me”, said the showgirl, repeatedly stigmatizing the behavior of her son’s father Santiago. In the evening, De Martino is Fabio Fazio’s guest on Che tempo che fa. It is inevitable to return to the topic. “It’s not a replica, mine is a reflection”, says the dancer and presenter.

“When relationships end, there are always two truths. Everyone has their own. There are those who feel like telling it and making it public, there are those who keep it to themselves. I have decided not to simply make my truth public because I have reasons. The most important are the good that I wanted and that I want for Belen and the fact that Belen is the mother of my son”, he states.

“A phrase by Charlie Chaplin came to mind: ‘Life is a tragedy in the foreground and a comedy if you widen the frame’. I hope that little by little the frame will also widen on our lives”, he concludes.