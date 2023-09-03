Passion broke out between Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni. The Argentine showgirl has definitively forgotten Stefano De Martino and she has embarked on a new adventure. And so the first clues of this new love story begin to appear on social networks. The two have been friends for a long time and for a few months there was talk of a love story between the two. Now comes the confirmations. In fact, Belen appeared on social networks relaxed and smiling after a rather difficult period that had worried the fans a lot.

Luna Marì and Santiago are with their respective dads and so Rodriguez was able to leave for the Dolomites, for a weekend away from Milan, in the company of what is now to all intents and purposes her new partner.

A few days ago with a post Belen had responded to the gossip that had been following her for days, but her answer had left some gaps: Elio is just a good friend (the two have known each other for 10 years) or from a good friend he has turned into something moreover? Well, today Rodriguez has remedied all doubts: the two are a couple.

Precisely Belen a few days ago also wanted to show his followers all his love for Elio with a special dedication. “My first dress for you”, wrote the Argentinian showgirl showing herself in a checked dress that underlines her sensual shapes. A dedication that actually confirms the gossip rumors of a possible relationship between the two. And Belen fans are now dreaming of the dream love story that for Belen has perhaps been missing for a long time.