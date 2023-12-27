''See you in court”. Exchange of social accusations between Belen Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese for the custody of their daughter Luna Mari', which began yesterday on Instagram and 'closed' by the Argentine showgirl with a threat of a lawsuit in the evening, shortly before the her departure for Argentina in the company of Luna, her other son Santiago, with her ex-husband Stefano De Martino and her new partner Elio Lorenzoni.

It all started on Boxing Day when Belen, after a series of 'outburst' posts in which the former hairstylist lamented the lack of her daughter during all the Christmas holidays. Posts that unleashed the anger of the presenter who on her Instagram stories, referring to her ex-partner, wrote: ''I have seen posts and stories created ad hoc trying to pass as a victim in front of the public, to the Italian people, still trying once to put me in a bad light.”

''I have always respected men, I have never forbidden anything and you know it well – he continued – I invite the person who brought me up to take care of his daughter throughout the year. Don't just focus on Christmas Day. Love is always needed, not just on Christmas Eve. Well, I wanted to underline it. And I invite you to never mention me publicly again but in private form, otherwise I will be forced to explain the truth once again. Now I have no problems doing it anymore''.

But Belen's outburst didn't stop there: ''And remember – she wrote in yet another story – that gratitude is a great thing in life. Keep this in mind, and keep your feet on the ground. Because if you lose humility and take flight, as you have seen in recent days in the various news stories that invade the front pages of newspapers, you will do yourself a lot, very badly''. Spinalbese's response was not long in coming: ''I can also be a 'beggar' and I am proud of it because I am a person of healthy values ​​and principles, ready to take care of (my daughter, ed.) 24 hours a day for the rest of my life. Only those who have children can understand what it means to have them close or far away, how much you miss them, and in these festive days I have not been able to see my daughter neither on Christmas Eve nor at Christmas and as if that weren't enough tomorrow, without my consent , will leave on a trip''. Belen's ex-partner also added that ''being a parent does not mean making use of babysitters, drivers, service personnel and preferring all other relatives or new companions to the presence of the father.''

At that point the Argentine showgirl no longer saw us and definitively closed the diatribe with a poisonous post: ''Dear Mr Antonino, if there is one thing that has always distinguished me it is the fact that I have never hidden from nothing, I have always done everything under the sun, perhaps even too much, the Italians have known me for 15 years and they know it, even taking judgments and prejudices from me without fear, I certainly won't start lying to you, do me the courtesy. The threats are very serious and need the careful supervision of a judge. Don't joke with mothers, because if you scare us, our children perceive everything. Now I'll put the phone on hold and leave peacefully for Argentina. I hope you have someone good to defend you, because I've lost my temper. Lies have short legs! Remember! See you in court. Enough is enough, too much importance, I did it because I no longer allow anyone to send me underground, now go back to your place'', with the hashtags 'Stop smoking' and 'Go to work'.

''I am very ashamed of having exposed myself to the media for the first time, it must be anger, it must be many things – Spinalbese wrote shortly after under his post on Instagram – but my daughter will lose out in this, and I allowed it, but I never do random things, I have to think about his future which has changed from this moment, because two 'adult' people were unable to resolve their problems in private, but desperation led me to this, and I believe this is a new beginning for me, and I hope it is for all those fathers, forced into crazy situations. Excuse me,'' he concluded.