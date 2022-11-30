Belen Rodriguez and Michelle Hunziker in addition to being colleagues at work, they are also very good friends off camera. In fact, the two represent a beautiful example of how you can get along even if you do the same job and sometimes they compete.

Between the two there have never been problems of this type but indeed, on several occasions, they wished each other good luck in their respective television commitments. One of their last public outings together was at last Milan fashion week at the show Armani. The two had themselves photographed together, also announcing a collaboration.

Source: web

Now directly on Instagram Belen and Michelle have announced that they have started a sort of partnership. This is not a television broadcast to be conducted together, but everything concerns the new make-up line launched by Michelle Hunziker.

The Swiss presenter has her own beauty brand called goow. A few weeks ago you also launched a make-up line that seems to be doing very well among consumers.

Since Belen is a great lover of beauty, the two have decided to create a column in which the Argentine model and showgirl will make up Michelle with the tricks of her line, then giving valuable advice. It is not clear where this column will be seen, probably on social networks.

In the meantime, Michelle and Belen gave a small preview on social networks of what will soon be seen. Meanwhile, Michelle seems to have gotten closer to her ex-husband a lot in the last period Thomas Trussardi. The two were caught by the photographers of the weekly Chi at dinner in the family restaurant in Milan.

Accomplices and relaxed looks, smiles. In short, even if the two continue to reiterate that the rapprochement is only for the love of the children, there are many who hope for a flashback.