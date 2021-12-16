Belen and Antonino Spinalbese are still the couple, or non-couple, of the moment: after the romantic dinner with Michele Morrone and the videos circulated online, a bombshell news arrives from the deep throats. On New Year’s Eve a dinner is ready to share with Antonino Spinalbese.

Belen she never ceases to amaze and, whether she likes it or not, everything about her becomes immediately gossip.

And so is hers dinner with Michele Morrone paparazzati has become the favorite topic of discussion for scoop lovers: as we know, the other night, Belen has been resumed and photographed at the exit of a well-known club in the company of the actor. The two made their way through the crowd and, as if nothing had happened, they came out in intimate attitudes from the first testimonies.

A few hours later, however, here comes the denial: the two would meet for one job dinner And Morrone he would escort the woman out of the club without any title of knight of the evening, but as a simple colleague.

Belen and Antonino Spinalbese New Year’s Eve together

The news of the day, however, is not this: some bomb indiscretions have leaked. Belen it would have booked a dinner for New Years for two, but who will be the guest of the evening? The beautiful showgirl would have organized a romantic dinner for her and her daughter’s father, as well as current partner, Antonino Spinalbese.

Truth or gossip? Misdirection or retry for rediscover a relationship?

For the moment no denial or confirmation: it is certain that Antonino he threw himself headlong into a new professional project in the world of fitness. As evidence of the importance of the moment, the hairdresser had a drawing of David tattooed ready to face Goliath.

We just have to wait until 31 to discover the new Belen photo shoot with Antonino or who for him