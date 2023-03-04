Belén Aguilera (Barcelona, ​​27 years old) is not just another singer. Through her music, her lyrics and her delicacy when it comes to telling stories, she makes those who listen to her connect with her and her voice. She was unknown to many until just a few months ago, she has managed to position herself as one of the most buoyant Spanish artists of the moment. With Antagonista theme that he published in June 2022, has revolutionized TikTok, fully entering the top of the most listened to daily songs on Spotify. The reason? one version speed up (faster) went viral on the social network and doubled its monthly listeners in days: it accumulated more than two million. “I am aware that it is something that happens once and cannot happen again. I try to enjoy it, but at the same time I continue working so that it can happen again, ”Aguilera explains to EL PAÍS with visible emotion for the successes she is reaping.

Getting here has not been an easy road. Since her beginnings, it has been her, with humility, who has simmered her musical career: she participated in The voicetried it on Operation Triumph 2017 (the edition of Aitana, Amaia or Alfred García) and little by little it was gaining followers thanks to the versions that posted on his Instagram, where today he accumulates 207,000 followers. At that time, almost a decade ago, it was not Belén Aguilera, but The girl and the piano, his artistic pseudonym and at the same time the name of his crowded and already disappeared profile on networks. “I look at it with perspective and say: ‘What courage and what faith.’ She had nothing, no kind of contact, no kind of link with the world of music… and there she was, taking my chestnuts out of the fire, ”recalls the singer about her beginnings.

In June 2020, Aguilera published what would be her first album: You see, I haven’t always been mine. A delicate, fragile album full of messages: from the most romantic songs that give you goosebumps to self-help songs, such as Mine, where she talks about the bad relationship she sometimes has with herself and with which she connects in a special way with her fans. “It hurts me a lot that we all feel the same. It is a very intimate song, with which I undressed to express my own feeling. It was a way of channeling an emotion that I felt alone with. And, suddenly, you see that there are many women who feel the same”, explains the artist on the subject, which accumulates more than six million views on Spotify and 1.7 on YouTube.

The turning point in his artistic career came with a song far from that piano and close to the perreo, The band Aid, which he released as a duet with Lola Índigo and with which he achieved the platinum record, in addition to adding more than 26 million listeners. But not everything was pretty: “I realized how little respected pop is in Spain. Suddenly I started receiving messages telling me that I had sold myself and that I had lost my essence. And the reality is that it was a song that was born from the same heart, from the same ideas as always… the difference is that this one was danceable”.

The definitive leap was made a year ago, with the publication of his second album, Superpop. A project that I wouldn’t change “anything” about, which revolves around an evident musical coherence and which is full of messages that sometimes seem taboo in music: female pleasure and mental health: “I can’t be quiet. I think too much about things and injustices bother me a lot. I have a superhero complex, wanting to save the world without knowing how and I do it through music”. In Vertigo talks about how women have felt ashamed for years to talk about their own sexuality. “It has taken me a long time for me to stop being ashamed to talk about it and what I feel when I fuck. It seems that everything is always oriented towards men”, defends the Catalan.

Although everything was going smoothly in her musical career, she was comfortable with what she published and more and more people knew her, suddenly her head gave out. “Everything she thought was rearranged and it was super confusing. I didn’t recognize myself, they didn’t make me happy depending on what, I let myself be carried away by inertia and I ended up doing something I wasn’t proud of”, recalls the artist a few months after that episode, adding: “I had depression. I couldn’t find the motivation, I thought I had stopped liking music and even so I didn’t stop working”. A psychologist has been with her for years, after going through an eating disorder in her teens, and therapy is part of her weekly routine.

And everything changed at the beginning of 2023. A TikTok user edited the song that Aguilera had released six months ago, Antagonist, went viral immediately and climbed among the most listened to songs in Spain. “Sometimes we believe that the numbers that a song does mean that it is better or worse, and it only takes a stroke of luck. I wanted better figures, I had the thorn in it because I didn’t know what had happened… When it went viral I realized how life returns the effort invested”. As she confesses, she has managed to stop being that person who is obsessed with numbers, because she was: “You have to be careful because otherwise you enter an obsessive spiral. If you focus too much on the numbers, you lose the reason you make music. It is true that with each pitch I get nervous, but I take it as something routine. Let it be what it has to be”.

At this moment, the music that goes viral on TikTok ends up becoming a guaranteed success thanks to the hundreds of dances and challenges that are published daily. “It is the new radio, it is what the consumer chooses. There are many who demonize it, but it is just another platform that monetizes music. I don’t get into how people want to use it, nor do I find those who use it to promote their music less respectable. Thanks to that there are people who know you, discover your project and follow you. I have always used the networks to promote myself, I had no other way to do it”, acknowledges Aguilera.

At the same time Antagonist occupied the highest positions of the most important Spanish lists of the platforms, the artist released Co-pilot, a song protests against a typical, traditional content: “We want to fall in love, create fantasies in our heads, almost like princesses. Sometimes we sacrifice ourselves for people who are not worth it. They have brainwashed us to be co-pilots.” And in the midst of all this whirlwind of successes, her body forced him to stop, in the form of the flu, for almost two weeks. “I had entered a loop of not stopping working. I was overwhelmed by everything and I wasn’t enjoying it, I lived for and for the music, ”explains the artist about the fact that she made him cancel two concerts on the tour in which she is immersed (and postpone this interview). “During the concerts, thoughts of more work came to my mind. It made me angry to have to postpone them, but I am reliving it all as a little girl.

Belén Aguilera in Madrid, on February 27, 2023. samuel sanchez

Now he’s back with Greyhound, a song that he has used to criticize the mistreatment of this breed of dog and use it as a simile: “They are used for racing and when their owners cannot get more benefit from them they abandon them. It seems so cruel to me… The simile is very hard, due to the fact that there are times when we always do things for others, to please and satisfy… It seems poetic to me”. It has become the fourth best female release of 2023, garnering more than 128,000 views on its first day. In June it will launch metanoiaa single of which she feels proud for the sound she has managed to create: “Definitely, it is where I want to continue evolving”.

Always with her feet on the ground, Belén Aguilera knows that she has to live in the moment and continue fulfilling dreams: “Everything is ephemeral, just as it goes up, it goes down. My project has coherence because it does not focus on numbers, but on the essence”.