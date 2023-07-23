Belen Rodriguez says goodbye to Mediaset and could soon marry Discovery on television. The Argentine showgirl is not part of the Alfa Romeo schedule for next season. In fact, she will not take part in Tu si que vales, and she will no longer lead Le Iene (in place of her the journalist Veronica Gentili). However, Belen should not remain idle, and she could land on Nove, the channel of the Discovery group where Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto will also arrive from this autumn with Che tempo che fa.

This was revealed by Dagospia. “She is a well-known showgirl. You have left 2 successful programs to Mediaset and there is already talk of a tailor-made project for you by the Discovery group ”, writes Dandolo. The reference seems to be precisely to Belen, even if so far there is no confirmation or denial in this regard, neither from Discovery nor from the person concerned.

What is certain is that this season that is about to start will be a season of great changes on TV, the likes of which have not been seen for years. “I thank Mediaset infinitely for all the wonderful working moments spent together, years in which I never stopped learning. I thank the President for choosing and confirming me over all these years, and for the words he has always spoken for me. A special thanks to Maria De Filippi, for all her advice and for the opportunity to express myself. Finally, thanks to Davide Parenti for welcoming me into his big family and for making me move and entertain me like never before. Today is not a goodbye for me but, I hope, just a big goodbye!”, Belen said in his greeting message to Mediaset.