Airbnb was founded in 2007 and serves as a bridge between people looking to rent out their properties and tourists worldwide. The platform has 5 million hosts who have already welcomed more than 1.5 billion guests in almost every country in the world, according to the company’s official website.

Also in 2023, it entered into a partnership with the State of Pará with the aim of creating informative materials for potential hosts on the platform and promoting tourism in Belém as the host city of COP30.

In early August 2024, the company announced another partnership, this time with Sebrae-PA.

The idea is to train property owners already registered on the platform and also those interested in becoming hosts on Airbnb.

According to the platform, the partnership will be valid until December 2025 and the goal is to train 3,000 people, including entrepreneurs, hosts and community members. The first course was on August 7, with the theme “basics of hosting on Airbnb”.

Accommodation in Belém: an old problem

The president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) wanted, in March 2024, at least 20,000 hotel vacancies so that Belém could host the COP. According to the Executive’s calculations, the capital of Pará did not have even half of that. The governor Helder Barbalho (MDB) has assured that the city will be prepared.

The Planalto was concerned about the progress of the works. As the Poder360the hotel capacity of the capital of Pará is limited.

When the city was chosen to host the UN event, the ABIH-PA (Brazilian Hotel Industry Association of Pará) estimated that Belém had 5,712 hotel rooms and 12,115 beds. Initially, the idea was to reach 60,000 or more vacancies in the city’s hotel network.

The Executive was betting on agreements with the Airbnb to expand this offer. Another project that should contribute to this is the dredging of the Belém coastline, allowing large passenger ships to dock in the area to receive visitors to the city.