Madrid (Reuters)

Former Spain women’s national football coach Jorge Belda said he did not expect to be dismissed from his post, describing the Spanish federation’s decision as “unfair and undeserved” after winning the World Cup.

The Spanish Federation dispensed with the services of Belda, after the formation of its new board of directors, after its president, Luis Rubiales, was suspended from FIFA.

The Spanish Federation announced the appointment of Montse Tomé, to succeed Belda in coaching the women’s national team, becoming the first woman to assume this position.

“I won the World Cup only 16 days ago, and the Spanish Federation decided ten days ago to renew my contract with a much higher salary, after which I will be dismissed with this unjust decision!” Belda said in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

Belda, considered a close ally of Rubiales, initially praised the federation’s refusal to resign on August 25, but later issued a statement condemning Rubiales’ action.

The suspended president of the Spanish Football Federation praised coach Belda for winning the World Cup, offered him a new four-year contract and raised his annual salary to 500,000 euros ($536,000) from 160,000 euros.

In response to a question about his dismissal decision, Belda said: “It was a short meeting with the ‘temporary president’ Pedro Rocha and the vice president for equality, and they explained the decision as being for reasons related to structural changes.”

He added: «My conscience is clear because I gave 100 percent of my efforts daily, I do not understand the reason for the decision, and I believe that my dismissal was undeserved, and I will never praise any inappropriate behavior, the president praised my work and announced the renewal of my contract, and this is what I praise, as for the rest, when 150 people clapping around you, it’s hard to be the only one who doesn’t.