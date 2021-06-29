The Belcher Pharmaceuticals laboratory, which represented the Convidecia vaccine in Brazil, produced by CanSino, denied having received assistance from congressmen to release the immunizing agent in the country.

“There was not and there is no interference or relationship of Federal Deputy Ricardo Barros, any other parliamentarian, authority or third party, with the institutional interface regularly carried out by Belcher with the Ministry of Health, or any other public body or instance“, said the company in a note. here is the whole.

Barros is close to the family of one of Belcher’s partners. Francisco Feio Ribeiro Filho held positions in the Barros administration as mayor of Maringá, in the late 1980s, and of Cida Borghetti, wife of the deputy, who was governor of Paraná from 2018 to 2019.

He is the father of Daniel Moleirinho Feio Ribeiro, partner of Emanuel Catori at Belcher. According to Barros, Francisco is a “personal friend“. The government leader was accused by the deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF), on Friday (June 25, 2021), to press for the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

The negotiation for CanSino was initiated by a group of businessmen led by Luciano Hang and Carlos Wizard.

“Belcher’s public involvement with entrepreneurs Luciano Hang and Carlos Wizard, or even with Alan Eccel or any other authority or third party, was solely and exclusively with regard to the plan to unite the private sector with the government to make donations to the SUS“, said the company.

