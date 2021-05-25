Belarusian airline Belavia has canceled flights to London and Paris from today until October 30, 2021, informs carrier on their website.

This decision was made by the airline after the UK and France were banned from flying their planes to both countries.

Belavia said that it was saddened by the current situation, “which it cannot change,” and apologized to its passengers. They can refund the full price of tickets without penalties or choose a new departure date within a year from the date of their purchase.