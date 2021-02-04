The national Belarusian airline Belavia announced the resumption of flights from Minsk to St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don, reports TASS…

Flights to St. Petersburg will resume from February 12 (on Fridays), to Rostov-on-Don – from February 13 (on Saturdays).

In addition, the number of flights on the route Minsk – Moscow – Minsk will increase. The number of flights to the Russian capital will increase to 5. Flights are added on Thursdays and Sundays.

Earlier, the schedule of trains to Belarus became known. The train will depart from the Russian capital at 22:13, arriving in Minsk the next day at 07:26.

In addition, from February 9, train # 30/29 “Yantar” Kaliningrad – Moscow, which is now in transit through the territory of the republic, will make a stop for embarking and disembarking passengers in Minsk.