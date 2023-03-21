The three chapters that make up belascoaran They are based on three novels by Paco Ignacio Taibo II, a man from Gijón who has lived in Mexico since his childhood who did not lose touch with his roots —there it is, at his initiative, Gijón’s Black Week— and it is not exactly a series: there are three feature films that can be seen in any order and that narrate the investigations of an engineer turned independent detective, a change of profession motivated by the frivolity of what until then was his capricious and consumerist wife.

And if in the first of the feature films, combat daysthe protagonist participates in a kind of To know and to win from Mexican television to raise the necessary money and start his new profession, he manages to solve the case of a serial strangler at the same time and meet the one who will end up being his sentimental partner, the stupendous Paulina Gaitán. In easy thing He will face a double challenge: the kidnapping of the daughter of a fading television star and the murder of a factory union leader. It is one of the few occasions in which the plot enters the sumptuous neighborhoods of the capital and one of the constants of the novels is already ratified: that police incompetence is joined by corruption.

Finally, in there will be no happy ending another invariable element reappears: violence, or to be more precise, the ease with which the trigger is pulled. An interesting series (Netflix) set in the seventies, which adds to the script some reference to the previous and brutal police repression of the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, very correctly starring Luis Gerardo Méndez.

