Russia and belarus They planned their defensive tactics together on the western border and can turn them into offensive ones in the face of threats from West, The Belarusian president warned today, Alexander Lukashenkoin an interview with Russian public television.

“On the western border we have defensive fortifications, from Brest and Grodno and above… Virtually the entire border with Lithuania and Poland is armoured in favourable conditions for us,” he said.

Lukashenko said he had planned the defence of the western flank together with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

“These plans have been in place for several years. If necessary, we will turn them into an offensive,” he said.

“We are looking at where the most powerful attack against our union and our joint military formation can come from. We are not relaxing in the western zone. In fact, we are reinforcing our army with the most powerful Russian weapons, both conventional and nuclear,” he added.

What Lukashenko said about the Kursk incursion

Regarding the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, he noted that “there were no unprofessional soldiers there. They were selected from the entire front line, with combat experience.”

He also denounced the presence of “Polish mercenaries” in the kyiv operation, which is now in its thirteenth day.

However, he predicted that “naturally, the Russian military and Putin (…) will overwhelm the Ukrainian military” in Kursk.

“The danger is that this escalation by Ukraine is an attempt to push Russia into asymmetric responses, such as the use of nuclear weapons. I know for sure that Ukraine would be very happy if Russia used tactical nuclear weapons there. It would be bliss,” he said.

But he warned that if that happens, Ukraine would almost certainly have “no allies left, not even sympathetic countries.”

He therefore reiterated the need to resume negotiations between Moscow and Ukraine based on the agreements reached in Istanbul in April 2020.

“Let’s open the notebook that the negotiators signed. Putin immediately sent it back to me. Yes, the situation on the ground has changed, but we can start from there. We can start discussing,” Lukashenko said.

He therefore insisted on dialogue, because “if things are done as in Kursk, it will be another escalation that will end with the annihilation of Ukraine.”

“No one has ever defeated the (Russian) Empire and no one will ever defeat Russia. Will NATO ever be able to do that?” he added.