Employers in Belarus should be allowed to fire workers for calling for strikes unrelated to labor disputes. It is planned to adopt the relevant changes to the legislation in the near future, said Deputy Secretary of State of the Security Council of the republic Alexander Rakhmanov, reports TASS…

On the air of the Belarus-1 TV channel, Rakhmanov pointed to the widespread “theme of the so-called illegal strikes”, while “in the case of the events of the second half of 2020, there was no talk of any labor dispute.” “Measures were taken to shake the collectives, to suspend or even stop the work of the enterprise,” he said.

In this regard, it is proposed to introduce “additional grounds for terminating the contract on the initiative of the employer with people who are engaged in such destructive activities,” Rakhmanov explained.

In Belarus, protests have been going on for more than six months after the presidential elections on August 9, 2020, according to the official results of which Alexander Lukashenko received 80 percent of the vote. The protesters demand the resignation of the country’s leadership, the holding of new and fair presidential elections, and the punishment of those responsible for the violence against the demonstrators. The actions of those who disagree with the results are harshly suppressed by law enforcement agencies.