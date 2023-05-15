The Belarusian state news channel published Monday a photo of President Alexander Lukashenko, after days of speculation about his health. The 68-year-old leader has not appeared in public since last Tuesday. In the photo broadcast on its Telegram channel, state channel Pul Pervovo reports Monday that Lukashenko is “currently working at the central command post of the air force and air defense forces.” In the photo, taken at an army base, he appears to be wearing a bandage on his left hand.

Lukashenko was last seen in public on May 9 during official Russian Victory Day festivities when he appeared as a guest of President Vladimir Putin on Moscow’s Red Square. Even then, his presence led to questions about his health. Journalists noted that he had his arm bandaged and supported. He was also absent from the celebratory breakfast that morning. Lukashenko’s failure to appear at an official ceremony in the capital Minsk on Sunday fueled speculation that the long-serving political leader is seriously ill. Since then, rumors about his condition have increased. According to unconfirmed reports last week, Lukashenko was treated in a medical institution.

In the meantime seized opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the fraudulent 2021 elections, turned on the rumor mill to keep her supporters on their toes. “We must be ready to seize every opportunity to make our country a democracy,” she tweeted. In addition, Tikhanovskaya expressed the hope that the international community would act proactively and swiftly. “We must be well prepared for every possible scenario and prevent Russia from interfering.”