A series of terrorist attacks were prevented in Belarus, several people were detained

Employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption (GUBOPiK) detained several people preparing terrorist attacks and sabotage in Belarus. About it informs TV channel “Belarus 1”.

According to intelligence agencies, the detainees were recruited by BYPOL and the fugitive opposition. “The task to plant the bombs, as well as information on where to get incendiary mixtures, was received from the chat bot of the Peramoga plan,” the message says. It is specified that the suspects give confessions and cooperate with the investigation.

According to the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus Gennady Kazakevich, Belarusian law enforcement officers call the incident a project of Western intelligence services.