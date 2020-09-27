In Gomel, Belarus, during a protest rally, a security official sprayed tear gas directly into the faces of elderly people trying to block the rest of the protesters. The video is posted in Telegram-channel Tut.by.

The footage shows how the concatenation of riot police and other unidentified security officials in rag bandages on their faces crushes the formation of the rally participants. The blow is taken by two elderly gray-haired men and an elderly woman in a velvet skirt. One of the bandaged men takes out a can and purposefully sprays tear gas directly into the faces of the protesters.

Judging by the video, the woman practically did not suffer from the gas, although she is being pushed hard by the riot police, and one of the elderly men steps aside, covering his face with his hands. He can be seen in the following frames, he lowered his hands, his forehead turns red in front of his eyes, they are trying to take the confused victim aside, while people in uniform continue to attack the protesters.

In the background, the crackle of stun grenades is heard and smoke is visible. One of the security officers, wearing a bandage on his face and dark glasses, demonstratively loads a rifle right in front of the author’s camera.

Protests in Belarus have lasted for the seventh straight week and have erupted with renewed vigor after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secretly held his own inauguration. The protesters demand the resignation of the entire leadership of the country, new elections, as well as an end to violence from the security forces and the prosecution of those who brutally dispersed the first protests after the elections and tortured the detainees. After that, special means for suppressing performances were not used for a long time. The riot police returned to this practice in the last week.