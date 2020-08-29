The Belarusian OMON was unable to stop the procession of women protesters in Minsk. A video recording of an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who tried in vain to stop the flow of Belarusian women dressed in red and white, the portal published TUT.by…

The footage shows how riot policemen are trying to line up in order to cut off part of the procession, but the women start running and do not let them do it, literally sweeping the formation and bypassing them. One of the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, being cut off from his colleagues, tries to catch all the protesters running past him, but the girls break away with a smile and run on. All this was accompanied by shouts of “Shame, boys!”, Just “Shame” and “Let go!”

Earlier, the portal reported that riot police still managed cut off part of the female procession. What happened to these Belarusians later and whether they were able to bypass the cordon, as the other participants did, is unknown.

In Belarus, on Saturday, August 29, a protest and solidarity rally called the “Grand March of Women” is taking place. According to TUT.byIn Minsk, a member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Opposition, Maria Kolesnikova, joined him. It is noted that the rally is accompanied by paddy wagons, and the riot police constantly blocks the path of the march, so it often changes direction.

Protests in Belarus continue for the third week in a row. People are demanding the resignation of the current leadership of the country, holding new presidential elections and bringing to justice those who gave orders to brutally disperse the first rallies and mock the detainees.

The last time such a thing happened was on August 12, when the first peaceful women’s action called the “chain of solidarity” took place, when girls dressed in white took flowers into the streets and demanded to stop the violence. Since then, they have been held regularly. In the last week, mass arrests of protesters and journalists began again in Belarus, in particular, a Lenta.ru correspondent and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues were detained at a women’s rally near the Red Church in Minsk.