The Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, affirmed that he will run in next year's elections in the country, which this Sunday celebrates a parliamentary vote branded a farce by the opposition.

Belarus, a neighbor and ally of Russia, is holding its first national vote since the massive demonstrations that shook the country after the 2020 presidential election, won by Lukashenko.

“Tell them I will run in the (2025) elections,” Lukashenko declared, according to a social media channel run by his team.

If he completes another term, he would have been in power for 36 years. The president, who is accused of having rigged the last elections, launched a wave of repression against dissent, imprisoning hundreds of people and forcing thousands into exile.



This Sunday's vote is held without opposition. In fact, Lukashenko's critics in exile urged Belarusians to stay home and boycott the elections.

The leader of the opposition in exile, Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, described the vote as a “farce” in a video posted on social networks. “Let it be clear that the regime's attempt to use this sham election to legitimize its power will not succeed,” she said.

President Alexander Lukashenko.

The human rights group Viasna estimates that there are currently 1,419 political prisoners in Belarus.

Belarus has become even more isolated since Lukashenko allowed Russia to use its territory to launch its offensive against Ukraine two years ago. The Minsk regime depends on Moscow politically and economically. “We will always be with Russia,” the leader insisted this Sunday.

AFP

