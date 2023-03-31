Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a Russian ally, on Friday called for a “truce” in Ukraine and negotiations “without preconditions” between the Moscow and kyiv governments. “We have to stop now, before the escalation starts.

“I risk suggesting the cessation of hostilities (…) to declare a truce,” said Lukashenko, in power since 1994, in an address to the nation. “All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues should and can be resolved at the negotiating table, without preconditions,” he added.

Lukashenko, who blames the West and Ukraine for the conflict, also said he fears a nuclear war because of Western support for kyiv.

“As a result of the efforts of the United States and its satellites, an all-out war has been unleashed” in Ukraine, so “a third world war with nuclear fires looms on the horizon”he said in an annual address to the nation.

“You all understand and know that there is only one solution: negotiations! Negotiations without preconditions,” he insisted, stressing that the “military-industrial complex is in full swing in Russia” and that Ukraine is “awash in Western weapons.” Lukashenko expressed concern about a forthcoming “escalation” that would cause many deaths.

Belarus is not directly involved in the Ukraine conflict, but has lent its territory to the Russian army for its offensive on the Ukrainian capital last year and to carry out attacks, according to the Kiev government.

