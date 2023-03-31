In a speech delivered from the National Assembly in Minks, the capital of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, president of that country, referred to the current situation due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.



The president, who represents one of Vladimir Putin’s allies in Europe, accused the United States of its responsibility in the war and said that it is necessary to establish a negotiating table without preconditions.

According to Lukashenko, the situation in that territory is worrisome and in fact, he predicts that the combat could end in nuclear fires and millions of deaths due to the war that began in February 2022.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left more than half a million dead and makes the allies of the Kremlin are already starting to launch alerts asking for a ceasefire between the two countries.

From Belarus, They ask for negotiations that are not established with prior conditions and that, on the contrary, there be a cessation of hostilities.

“I dare to propose a cessation of hostilities, a ceasefire without the right to the movement of troops”commented Lukashenko.

On the other hand, the president blames the United States for its participation in the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, generating in Russia the impulse to create a more solid industry in the manufacture of weapons.

Furthermore, it says that Poland is receiving help from the West to invade Belarus. However, the president did not provide evidence of that statement.

For his part, the Kremlin responded to the proposal and said that the military operation will continue on Ukrainian territory until the objectives are achieved established in Moscow.

