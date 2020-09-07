The Belarusian opposition chief is claimed to have been kidnapped. The 38-year-old has been thought of a moderating pressure within the protest motion.

She appeared to take pleasure in having the ability to go to the microphone beneath an enormous white-red-white flag and wave to the demonstrators in her hometown of Minsk on the previous Sundays. In these moments loud chants with their names sounded: “Ma-Ri-Ja, Ma-Ri-Ja”; these are the moments when the Belarusian opposition chief exhibits her genuine smile.

However whether or not and when Maria Kolesnikova will subsequent converse publicly about freedom and political reform is unclear. Kolesnikova disappeared someday after one other massive demonstration in opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko, who gained the election a superb 4 weeks in the past, in line with official data, with 80 p.c of the vote. It’s unclear the place Kolesnikova is. She could have been reportedly kidnapped. The Belarusian Ministry of Inside, nonetheless, assured that it had not arrested Kolesnikova.

The single Kolesnikowa, who has been in Stuttgart often since 2007, the place she graduated from the State College for Music and Performing Arts, was additionally identified in Belarus for her lecture collection “Music Classes for Adults”. What she introduced together with her from Germany is the information that everybody is a part of the political course of, that there is no such thing as a one with out politics.

It was really a coincidence that introduced the 38-year-old flute participant, kickboxer and music instructor into politics. Because the artwork director of the “Ok16” cultural mission in Minsk, she labored with Viktor Babariko, CEO of Belgasprombank, which belongs to the Russian firm Gazprom, because the financial institution was the owner of the premises for his or her cultural mission. And when Viktor Babariko left the financial institution to enter politics, he requested Maria Kolesnikova to move his marketing campaign workers.

After Babariko’s arrest, Kolesnikova represented his political pursuits and eventually teamed up with Svetlana Tichanowskaya and Veronika Zepkalo to struggle for the election of Svetlana Tichanowskaya.

Kolesnikova is the face of the demonstrators

After her two colleagues left the nation involuntarily, Kolesnikova turned the face of the demonstrators. She is reluctant to be referred to as an opposition chief. How are you going to converse of the opposition when you’ve gotten the vast majority of the inhabitants behind you, she says.

Kolesnikowa is seen as a moderating pressure within the protest motion. She has spoken out in opposition to withdrawing from the joint union treaty with Russia, needs all contracts concluded with Russia to proceed, and spoke out in opposition to EU sanctions. Lukashenko’s challenger within the presidential election, Svetlana Tichanovskaya, sees the truth that the federal government could have gotten her out of the best way as an extra try at intimidation.