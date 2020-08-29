A fire broke out at a dairy factory in Orsha, and a cheese production workshop caught fire. It is reported by Tut.by.

There are five vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, two ambulances, and an emergency gas service arrived. The fires were localized, there is no information about the victims. Emergency Situations Ministry units continue to extinguish the fire.

On August 28, a group of high-ranking officials led by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko paid a working visit to the dairy production enterprise Savushkin-Orsha LLC.

Speaking to the workers of the dairy, he announced the end of the “bacchanalia” with protests. Lukashenko stressed the importance of effective work of all enterprises, both state and private, to achieve high economic results. “We need to calm down, and they, too, are abroad, take their heads in their hands, calm down and think about what Europe can turn into if there is a blaze here,” the president said.

Mass protests have been taking place in Belarus for the third week. Citizens oppose the official election results. Lukashenko believes that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to him, the coordinators are trying to act in the country according to “the manuals of the” color revolutions “, and the protesters are controlled from” Poland, Great Britain and the Czech Republic. “