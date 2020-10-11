Valeri Schukin was the angel of Belarusian activists. The human rights activist has fought against the Lukashenko dictatorship since the 1990s.

“We believe our good angel is in heaven now. From there he will watch our imminent victory, for which he was ready to give his life ”, writes Belarusian activist Alexandra Glagoliewa on WhatsApp. The good angel is Valeri Schukin, one of the longest serving dissidents in Belarus. On Saturday, the 78-year-old died in a Minsk hospital from severe kidney disease.

Schukin was born on March 22, 1942 in Vladivostok, Russia. As a child he came to Minsk with his parents. After finishing school, he went to study in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), where he graduated from the military college. He quit his active service in the navy after 27 years with the rank of captain and returned to Belarus.

In 1995, four years after the collapse of the Soviet Union and independence from Belarus, the communist, who was convinced throughout his life, made the leap as a member of the Supreme Soviet. A year earlier, Alexander Lukashenko had been elected President of Belarus for the first time.

For Schukin, parliament was the ideal stage to fight out his personal struggle against the regime, which was to determine his life until the end: Always in resistance, uncompromising, constantly provoking and offending – regardless of losses.

In the beginning he only perceived him as an exotic person in the parliamentary group of the communists, remembers the television journalist Leonid Mindlin. Sometimes Schukin came into the plenary hall in a brightly embroidered blouse, sometimes in uniform with epaulettes. He dealt in all directions, against the then Russian President Boris Yeltsin, but also to the West. Somehow he was a political Orthodox.

In 1996, Lukashenko began to align parliament and fill it with compliant MPs. With a so-called referendum in November of the same year, he obtained extensive powers for the first time. Schukin, whom the Communists expelled from their party, took up this gauntlet and continued his campaign against the state power.

This earned him fines, arrests and imprisonment several times in the following years. But the human rights activist, who was a member of the Belarusian Helsinki Committee and also worked as a journalist, did not give up.

Spoons for the prisoners

In the 1990s he succeeded in finally giving prisoners in the Minsk remand prison on Okrestina Street normal spoons to eat their meager soup. He also asserts that they were allowed to go to court. There was hardly a trial against opposition members when Schukin was not present as moral support.

A trademark and symbol of his steadfastness was Schukin’s long beard, which he often combed in public. The militia dragged his beard across the street several times, and once his beard was violently cut off in prison.

During protests on March 25, 2017, the anniversary of Belarusian independence in 1918, Schukin was beaten up and detained for the last time. He refused the order to face the wall. He said at the time that he would not turn his back on his enemies.

For his birthday this year, fellow campaigners gave Schukin a T-shirt with the inscription: “He’s Schukin for not letting the state power sleep.” Schukin’s fighting spirit was unbroken until the end – despite growing health problems.

On the occasion of the presidential election on August 9, 2020, he sent a heavy letter to the head of the Central Election Commission Lidia Yermoschina. He will definitely take on his role as an observer and come to the polling station. “If you want to have me removed, call at least four security representatives to carry me away with their hands. I will not allow myself to be arrested upright, ”it says.

“Schukin was a great role model, he was like a grandfather to me. I will never forget him, ”says the activist Alexandrina Glagoliewa. It should be like that for many people in Belarus. It is not yet clear how the power struggle will end. And maybe Lukashenko will step down in the end. Schukin in particular would have loved to experience this moment.