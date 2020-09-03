The Coordination Council (CC) of the opposition of Belarus tried to contact the Russian ambassador to the republic, Dmitry Mezentsev. This was reported by one of the leaders of the Constitutional Court and the new political party “Together” Maria Kolesnikova in an interview with the radio station “Echo of Moscow”.

“We have not received any answer yet, but we are waiting, we are ready to explain our position,” she said. According to Kolesnikova, attempts to contact Mezentsev were made by e-mail. The embassy informed her that the appeals had reached and the answer would soon be.

On August 31, it became known that Kolesnikova, together with members of the headquarters of the former participant in the presidential elections, banker Viktor Babariko, is creating a new political party “Together”. The Opposition Coordination Council will continue to work with it.

Upon the creation of the council, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus opened a criminal case on an attempt to seize power. Kolesnikova and other protest leaders have repeatedly stressed that these accusations are inappropriate, since the council is a civil platform for dialogue between the authorities and society and has no political goal or program.

Since August 9, mass protests have been taking place in Belarus over the official results of the presidential elections, according to which the incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya – 10 percent.