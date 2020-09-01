The Belarusian opposition has begun preparatory work on the creation of the “Together” party. About it RIA News said Maria Kolesnikova, member of the Presidium of the Opposition Coordination Council.

She clarified that more details about the political association will be told at a press conference on Wednesday.

Kolesnikova stressed that it is very difficult to register a party in Belarus. According to her, new parties in the country have not been registered for the past twenty years.

As noted, Kolesnikova did not answer the agency’s question about whether the association will have one leader or several.

Recall that on the eve of Kolesnikov and members of the headquarters of the opposition politician Viktor Babariko, who is in jail on charges of economic crimes, published a video message announcing the creation of a new political party.

Earlier, opposition representatives, disagreeing with the results of the presidential elections, announced the formation of a Coordinating Council for the transit of power in the country. After that, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus opened a criminal case, motivating it by the fact that the activities of the Coordination Council are aimed at seizing power and causing harm to the country’s national security.